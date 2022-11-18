Revain Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $48.09 million and $140,103.22 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002699 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00569542 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,925.04 or 0.29666534 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000075 BTC.
About Revain
REV is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Revain Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
