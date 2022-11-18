Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stake Boosted by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 399.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,687 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 100.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,718,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 862,136 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.10. 56,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,276. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 135.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

