RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Edward T. Lee Sells 2,190 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RH Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RH opened at $288.50 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $658.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.94 and its 200-day moving average is $268.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.10.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RH by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,816,000 after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RH by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush downgraded RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.13.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

