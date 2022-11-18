RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.71

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.71 and traded as low as $1.22. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 51,693 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.