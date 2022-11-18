RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.71

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.71 and traded as low as $1.22. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 51,693 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
