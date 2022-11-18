Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Invests $28,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.