Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Invests $78,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 858 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,913.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 40.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 55,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,293,871 shares of company stock worth $210,016,852. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Argus decreased their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

