Robert L. Graves Sells 21,535 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Graves sold 21,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $299,767.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,941,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,864,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45, a PEG ratio of 23.88 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,524,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 697,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 300,129 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,412,000 after purchasing an additional 251,345 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

