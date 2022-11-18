Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $510.90

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.90 ($6.00) and traded as high as GBX 578 ($6.79). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 555 ($6.52), with a volume of 3,040 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £404.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1,056.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 496.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 511.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16.

In other Robert Walters news, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £42,400 ($49,823.74).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

