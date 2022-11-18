Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 11.61.
Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of RKLB stock opened at 4.52 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of 3.53 and a 1-year high of 16.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 4.72 and its 200 day moving average is 4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA
Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rocket Lab USA
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
