Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 11.61.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at 4.52 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of 3.53 and a 1-year high of 16.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 4.72 and its 200 day moving average is 4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,429,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,819 shares of company stock worth $3,981,840. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

