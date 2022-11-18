Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Cowen

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Rockley Photonics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Rockley Photonics from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Rockley Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.83.

Rockley Photonics Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. Rockley Photonics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rockley Photonics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLY. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 120.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

