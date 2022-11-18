Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Cowen

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Rockley Photonics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Rockley Photonics from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Rockley Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.83.
Rockley Photonics Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of Rockley Photonics stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. Rockley Photonics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $6.87.
About Rockley Photonics
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.
