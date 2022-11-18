Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.19.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.65. 18,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.96. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.