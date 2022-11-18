Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.21-$4.34 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.93. 4,217,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $119.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

