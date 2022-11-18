Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $97.93, but opened at $115.01. Ross Stores shares last traded at $113.07, with a volume of 107,071 shares changing hands.
The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.
Ross Stores Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.
Ross Stores Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.
About Ross Stores
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ross Stores (ROST)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.