Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $97.93, but opened at $115.01. Ross Stores shares last traded at $113.07, with a volume of 107,071 shares changing hands.

The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

