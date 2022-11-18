Round Dollar (RD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.93 Billion

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $13.75 or 0.00082421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $72,835.37 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

