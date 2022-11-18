Round Hill Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Round Hill Asset Management grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,004,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth approximately $17,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.90. 7,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,181. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.