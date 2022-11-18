Round Hill Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Round Hill Asset Management grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,004,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth approximately $17,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.
Whirlpool Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.90. 7,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,181. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.
Whirlpool Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.
Whirlpool Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
