Round Hill Asset Management Sells 2,186 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Round Hill Asset Management cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 3.1% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after buying an additional 4,989,744 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $69,488,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $60,695,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

NVO traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,326. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.98. The company has a market cap of $256.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.