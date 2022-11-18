Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target to GBX 950

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,175 ($13.81) to GBX 950 ($11.16) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DRXGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Drax Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Drax Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 591 ($6.94) to GBX 616 ($7.24) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($11.87) to GBX 1,020 ($11.99) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.63) to GBX 1,010 ($11.87) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Drax Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $844.20.

OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

