Royal Bank of Canada Raises Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to C$38.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRNNF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Hydro One Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $28.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

