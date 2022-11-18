RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.50. RPC shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 3,837 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

RPC Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16.

RPC Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

In other news, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $561,697.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,372,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,789,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $561,697.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,372,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,789,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $3,372,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,202. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 381.6% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 10.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,633,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,789,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

