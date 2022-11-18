RR Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 634,000 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 634,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000. National Energy Services Reunited accounts for approximately 0.8% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of National Energy Services Reunited as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter worth $73,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

