RR Advisors LLC Sells 281,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

RR Advisors LLC decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 281,000 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises approximately 4.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Targa Resources worth $22,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,156,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,672,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,751,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,878,000 after buying an additional 398,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.12. 37,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.