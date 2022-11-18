Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised Rubellite Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubellite Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.56.

Rubellite Energy Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of TSE:RBY opened at C$2.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.23. Rubellite Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.40 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

