Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Trading Up 5.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.61. Approximately 4,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 978,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.
Specifically, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 11,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 182,400 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,442,887.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 201,874 shares of company stock worth $6,839,561. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
