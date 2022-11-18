Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Trading Up 5.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.61. Approximately 4,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 978,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Specifically, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 11,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 182,400 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,442,887.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 201,874 shares of company stock worth $6,839,561. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.