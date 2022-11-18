Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.00.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $5.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.69. 12,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,768. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. Saia has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $365.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Saia

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 22.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 98.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 5.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 15.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.