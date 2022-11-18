Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.74.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $147.37. The stock had a trading volume of 123,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,048. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.65 and a 200 day moving average of $165.59. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $306.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,931 shares of company stock worth $18,681,572 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

