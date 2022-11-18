Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Raised to €20.50

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.60 ($20.21) to €20.50 ($21.13) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SZGPY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($30.93) to €34.00 ($35.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €33.30 ($34.33) to €30.50 ($31.44) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.72.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

