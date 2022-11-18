Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 116 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.53) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.68) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 142.27 ($1.67).
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 96.42 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,607.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
