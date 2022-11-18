Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 116 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.53) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.68) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 142.27 ($1.67).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 96.42 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,607.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

