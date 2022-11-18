Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 471 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. 818,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,799,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.