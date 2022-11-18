Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $411,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,486 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. 1,944,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,438,832. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $51.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

