Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,693 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $676,000. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,920,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $124,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,681 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 31,590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,769,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

