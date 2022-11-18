Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,107. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $122.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.