Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,224.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 74,694 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV remained flat at $44.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,073 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

