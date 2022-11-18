Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,351,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 914,946 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51.

