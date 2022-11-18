Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 753 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.06. 150,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

