SCB X Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Trading Down 24.3%

SCB X Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 24.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.75. 3,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

SCB X Public Stock Down 24.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

About SCB X Public

SCB X Public Company Limited operates as a holding company for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited that provides various financial products and services. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, and long term deposit accounts; payroll solutions; home, car, and personal loans; accident, savings, health expense, and other insurance services; debit, credit, prepaid, and gift cards; mutual funds, bonds, debentures, and other investment products; and payment, digital banking, and other services.

