SCF Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

SCF Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,131,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,141 shares during the period. Select Energy Services makes up approximately 50.8% of SCF Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SCF Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Select Energy Services worth $89,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth $65,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth $115,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth $3,333,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth $409,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.67. 5,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,742. The firm has a market cap of $991.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.25 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTTR. TheStreet raised Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.