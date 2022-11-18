Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded by Erste Group Bank to Buy

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($139.18) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($159.79) to €140.00 ($144.33) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($175.26) to €160.00 ($164.95) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €157.00 ($161.86) to €153.00 ($157.73) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.57.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 2.3 %

SBGSY traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. 1,044,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,716. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $40.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.