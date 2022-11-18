Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $44,052.55

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $44,052.55 and $11.68 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded down 65.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,390,450 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00306216 USD and is down -9.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $166.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

