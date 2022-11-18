Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1,915.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,049,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 29,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $40.21.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

