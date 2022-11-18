Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 5,500 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,933,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 469,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 217,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STVN traded down €0.28 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €13.85 ($14.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,262. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($13.76) and a 12-month high of €24.60 ($25.36). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

