Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 28,000 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.13% of ANSYS worth $26,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $981,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.5 %

ANSS traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $242.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $413.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

