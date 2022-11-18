Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalBridge Group

In related news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DigitalBridge Group news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,358.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Liam Stewart purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,031.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBRG. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,297. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.52%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

