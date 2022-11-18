Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.8% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $57,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 195,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Chevron by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Chevron by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.92. 232,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.33 and its 200 day moving average is $161.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $351.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

