Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $39.15 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 94,091 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.9% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $39,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 238,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.19 and a 12 month high of $118.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.55. The company has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

