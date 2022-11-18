Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $2.37 Million in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 24,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 35.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 16.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of St. Joe stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.24. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

