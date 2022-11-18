Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 665,000 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.72% of Mirion Technologies worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MIR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. 62,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

