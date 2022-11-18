Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Cowen

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Science 37 from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Science 37 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Science 37 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

SNCE opened at $0.75 on Monday. Science 37 has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Science 37 had a negative net margin of 66.46% and a negative return on equity of 72.32%. The business had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Science 37 will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Science 37 during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the third quarter worth $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Science 37 during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Science 37 during the first quarter worth $37,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

