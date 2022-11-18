Scotiabank Lowers Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.31.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$14.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.18. The stock has a market cap of C$524.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.41 and a 1-year high of C$23.41.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

