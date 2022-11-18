Scotiabank Trims Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Target Price to C$85.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 47,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,181. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

