Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Seagen makes up about 10.8% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.14% of Seagen worth $46,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,041. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average is $150.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,662.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,662.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

